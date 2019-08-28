Cutoff for next Democrat debate fast approaching

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – The next Democratic debate, airing on ABC, is fast approaching.

Candidates will gather September 12 in Houston. The bar to qualify is higher this time and the deadline is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

In order to appear on stage at ABC’s debate, the candidates needed to hit 2 percent in four approved public opinion polls as well as secure 130,000 unique donations.

Out of 21 candidates, as of now, only 10 have met the thresholds to qualify.

“This is a major blow to any candidate who doesn’t make the stage, but there’s another debate only a month away, and you still have an opportunity to qualify in polling. So there will be candidates who will soldier on, but the argument that they make their donors to their bankers takes a major hit that they are a viable candidate for president if they are excluded from the stage,” Said ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

Among those still below the cut-off is billionaire and climate change activist Tom Steyer, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, and self-help author Marianne Williamson. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand just announced Wednesday afternoon that she has dropped out of the race.

The earlier debates had lower thresholds to qualify.

“For the first time, Joe Biden faces the prospect of all of his major rivals being on stage at the same time. He hasn’t been on stage alongside Elizabeth Warren. That’s a change. And he has not been alongside all of the major contenders at one time and. The Biden campaign is worried about a pile on.”

Steyer appears to be the closest to qualifying in the group, having met the donor threshold and one poll shy.