County recount to begin in tight US House race in southern Iowa

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2020 file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a debate with Rita Hart in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Republican Miller-Meeks is running in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election for the congressional seat left open by the retirement of longtime Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack, of Iowa City. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa county will begin recounting its votes as only 47 votes separate the candidates in the race for Iowa’s open 2nd Congressional District seat.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks maintains a narrow lead over Democrat Rita Hart after counties in the district certified their official vote tallies on Tuesday.

Miller-Meeks pulled ahead in the race late Monday after officials in Lucas County discovered a reporting error that led to an inaccurate tally in one precinct. The corrected total was enough to put Miller-Meeks ahead by a few dozen votes out of more than 394,000 cast.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered the recount in Lucas County, saying it’s important to get the results right.