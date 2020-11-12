County recount to begin in tight US House race in southern Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa county will begin recounting its votes as only 47 votes separate the candidates in the race for Iowa’s open 2nd Congressional District seat.
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks maintains a narrow lead over Democrat Rita Hart after counties in the district certified their official vote tallies on Tuesday.
Miller-Meeks pulled ahead in the race late Monday after officials in Lucas County discovered a reporting error that led to an inaccurate tally in one precinct. The corrected total was enough to put Miller-Meeks ahead by a few dozen votes out of more than 394,000 cast.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered the recount in Lucas County, saying it’s important to get the results right.
