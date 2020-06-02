Countdown to Tuesday’s primary election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa primary election will take place Tuesday, but due to COVID-19 concerns, only five of the usual 44 polling locations will be open to the public.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat GIll said that despite the closures, Woodbury County already has a great voter turnout due to the high amount of absentee ballots cast.

“We’re actually accounting the absentee ballots today. Obviously, we won’t tabulate them until the polls close tomorrow,” Gill said.

He said the Woodbury County courthouse will be closed Tuesday, however, voters can drop off their ballots at the ballot box outside.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on election day.

The five polling places in Woodbury County for the Primary Election are:

Precincts 1-11 are assigned to the Riverside Elementary School located at 2303 Riverside Blvd in Sioux City.

located at 2303 Riverside Blvd in Sioux City. Precincts 12-21 are assigned to the Long Lines Family Rec Center located at 401 Gordon Dr. in Sioux City.

located at 401 Gordon Dr. in Sioux City. Precincts 22-32 are assigned to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School located at 708 Warrior Road in Sergeant Bluff.

located at 708 Warrior Road in Sergeant Bluff. Precincts 33-37 are assigned to the Moville Community Center located at 815 E. Main St. in Moville.

located at 815 E. Main St. in Moville. Precincts 38-44 are assigned to the Oto City Hall/Community Room located at 27 Washington St. in Oto.

