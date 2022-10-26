SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — U.S. Congressman Randy Feenstra (IA-R) visited Sioux City Wednesday.

Feenstra made a campaign stop in at Guarantee Roofing & Siding to talk about inflation, supply chain delays, and how its effects ripple through industries like construction. He also spoke on the need for energy independence with fossil fuels to help control inflation.

“And I think every family, every business, every agricultural producer is saying ‘enough is enough’ we can get this under control but we can’t continue to spend and have 31 trillion dollars of debt which is causing this high inflation,” Feenstra said.

At the stop, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Feenstra’s re-election bid.