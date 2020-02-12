Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NEXSTAR) — After the chaos that followed the Iowa caucuses, the top Democrats look to gain an edge in New Hampshire, as the nation's first primary is in full swing. But, if the early voting is any indication, the Granite State may be adding to the confusion at the top.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is not even on the ballot, won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to make their picks in the presidential primary.