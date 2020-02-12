Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks during the Climate Forum at Georgetown University, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid after pinning campaign’s hopes on New Hampshire.

