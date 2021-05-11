City of Armstrong special election unofficial results

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Armstrong held a special election to fill the vacancy for mayor Tuesday night.
Travis Schueller received 153 total votes. Write-in candidate Dave Grussing received 122 votes.
These are the complete results as of May 11.
|Candidate
|Election Day Votes
|Absentee Votes
|Total
|Travis Schueller
|134
|19
|153
|Dave Grussing, write-in
|107
|15
|122
The results are unofficial until the Emmet County Board of Supervisors canvasses the election next Tuesday, May 18.
Former Armstrong Mayor Greg Buum resigned in February after being embroiled in a string of felonies and misdemeanors in a city embezzlement case.