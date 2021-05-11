City of Armstrong special election unofficial results

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Armstrong held a special election to fill the vacancy for mayor Tuesday night.

Travis Schueller received 153 total votes. Write-in candidate Dave Grussing received 122 votes.

These are the complete results as of May 11.

Candidate Election Day Votes Absentee Votes Total Travis Schueller 134 19 153 Dave Grussing, write-in 107 15 122

The results are unofficial until the Emmet County Board of Supervisors canvasses the election next Tuesday, May 18.

Former Armstrong Mayor Greg Buum resigned in February after being embroiled in a string of felonies and misdemeanors in a city embezzlement case.