Caucus sites across Iowa prepare for problem-free night

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – More than a year’s worth of work has gone into making for a seamless and problem-free event at Iowa 1,681 caucus sites.

Iowa Democratic Chairman Troy Price said he’s confident organizers are ready for what could be the biggest caucus night ever.

“You know we’ve always been preparing. This year, we’ve been preparing for the largest caucus turnout. We’ll see what actually happens with the final numbers, but we’ve been preparing all along for a record-breaking year that’s why the rooms are bigger this year and I think it’s going to be a great night,” said Price.

In addition to caucus sites across Iowa this year, Democrat caucuses are allowed at dozens of satellite locations, both in Iowa, in other states, and three other countries.