SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Friday, the Republican Party of Iowa released its 2024 caucus locations.

People will be able to look up their caucus location by going to iowagop.org. Officials say caucus locations are subject to change, so check the website often for any updates.

So far, some of the Northwest Iowa counties with the most caucus precincts are Woodbury with 44 and Clay and Dickinson with 12 each.

The 2024 Iowa caucus begins promptly at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15. Registered voters need to bring a valid form of ID on caucus night, like an Iowa driver’s license or U.S. military or veteran ID.

Additionally, the Woodbury County Democratic Party announced their caucus precincts for Jan. 15.

Precincts 1 through 11 will be at the Sioux City West Middle School commons. Precincts 12 to 22 will caucus at the Sioux City North Middle School library. Then, precincts 23 through 33 go to the Sergeant Bluff High School auditorium. Finally, precincts 34 to 44 will hold their caucus at Woodbury Central High School.

A typical caucus will not be happening, as people can cast their presidential preference cards by mail. Instead, county party business will be done on Jan. 15.