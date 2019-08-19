Candidates visit Sioux City for Native American Presidential Forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum is going on Monday and Tuesday.

Candidates running for president were invited to appear in Sioux City and answer questions from tribal leaders and Native American youth. A key topic at the event was Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

All 2020 presidential candidates were invited to the event. Deomcratic candidates for president appeared at the event Monday, including Marianne Williamson, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Steve Bullock.

“This forum isn’t about ‘gotcha’ moments. It’s about ‘get it’ moments. We want candidates to grasp the challenges and aspirations of Indian Country. At the two nights of candidate debates in Miami, broadcast to a national audience, not one question or one candidate comment addressed Native American issues. Ignoring this forum in Iowa is ignoring the millions of First Americans who are citizens and voters.” said O.J. Semans, Sr., co-executive director of the national Native American voting rights organization Four Directions.

An RNC spokesperson gave a statement as many Democrats visit Sioux City to participate in the forum.

“Under this ‘promises made, promises kept’ administration, President Trump has continued to work to improve the lives on the Native American community. Meanwhile, 2020 Democrats will spend their time spewing socialist policies that would hurt our communities.” RNC Spokesperson Preya Samsundar

Below is a schedule of the times and people speaking at the forum Tuesday.