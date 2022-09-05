SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While Labor Day is a day off for many people, several politicians were not taking the day off.

Many candidates were at the annual Western Iowa Labor Federation picnic to show their support for unions as well as encourage Siouxlanders to register to vote for the upcoming elections.

The union labor day picnic has been a destination for candidates for a long time. Candidates from all around made appearances. Some even volunteering at the event like J.D. Scholten and Jackie Smith who are both running for state offices.

Candidate for Iowa House District 1, J.D. Scholten, said community events like these are the main drivers of their party’s strategy for the midterms.

“It’s one of those things where we lift each other up and to me, that’s how we have a strong November here for Democrats in Woodbury County,” said Scholten.

Even deidre dejear, the Democratic candidate who is running against Kim Reynolds for governor, stopped by the picnic. She said there’s a lot of movement in the party.

“I just want people to know, if you haven’t been apart of an event like this or something else in your community, something special is happening in this state and every Iowan deserves to be apart of it,” said DeJear.

It’s the first time that both major party candidates for the governor’s position in Iowa have been women.