SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District has announced the candidates running for the Board of Education.
Below is the full list of candidates and whether they are running for a full four-year term or a two-year vacancy.
- Trisha Rivers – full-term
- Philip Hamman – full-term
- Marguerite Cortez – full-term
- Lance Ehmcke – full-term
- Jebediah Hibbs – full-term
- John Meyers – full-term
- Earl Miller – full-term
- Dustin Rhoades – full-term
- Semehar Ghebrekidan – vacancy
- Treyla Lee – full-term
- Dan Greenwell – vacancy
Hamman was selected in July to fill the remaining term after former member Perla Alarcon-Flory announced she was relocating. During that selection process, Semehar Ghebrekidan also applied to fill the seat.
Earlier in September, Greenwell announced his intention to run for re-election. Current board members Monique Scarlett and Bernie Scolaro announced they were not seeking re-election.
Voters will elect five members during the general election on November 7.