SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District has announced the candidates running for the Board of Education.

Below is the full list of candidates and whether they are running for a full four-year term or a two-year vacancy.

Trisha Rivers – full-term

Philip Hamman – full-term

Marguerite Cortez – full-term

Lance Ehmcke – full-term

Jebediah Hibbs – full-term

John Meyers – full-term

Earl Miller – full-term

Dustin Rhoades – full-term

Semehar Ghebrekidan – vacancy

Treyla Lee – full-term

Dan Greenwell – vacancy

Hamman was selected in July to fill the remaining term after former member Perla Alarcon-Flory announced she was relocating. During that selection process, Semehar Ghebrekidan also applied to fill the seat.

Earlier in September, Greenwell announced his intention to run for re-election. Current board members Monique Scarlett and Bernie Scolaro announced they were not seeking re-election.

Voters will elect five members during the general election on November 7.