Scholten speaks at labor union picnic

Scholten said "it's a false choice" between choosing the Second Amendment or gun safety.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Democrat J.D. Scholten was one of six candidates to speak at the Western Iowa Labor Federation picnic event Monday.

The 39-year-old is in the midst of his second run to represent Iowa’s 4th Congressional District currently held by Republican Steve King.

After helping serve up lunch, Scholten told KCAU 9 he’s amazed how far his political stock has come in just one year.

“I would say not only here but every part of my life. When I go to HyVee, when I go to Bob Roes for a beer or Miles Inn I get a lot more questions asked than I used to. It’s just where our campaign started now compared to two years ago. It’s night and day,” said Scholten. “

J.D. Scholten also said that pitting gun control against gun rights just delays any kind of action that both sides of the debate could agree on.

“This narrative that either it’s the Second Amendment or gun safety, and I think it’s a false choice. I think there is a lot of common ground. And one of the things that I’m running [on], I’m fix, fight, and secure, and the secure part is securing our democracy from the special interest”

Scholten says he comes from a family of farmers and educators, making Labor Day one of his favorite days of the year.