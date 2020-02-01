California Rep. Porter spoke at WITCC rally, while Warren stuck in Washington

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the Senators stuck in Washington was scheduled to speak in Sioux City on Friday.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a surrogate to talk with voters on Friday morning, her campaign co-chair, California Representative Katie Porter.

Porter spoke on Warren’s behalf to a small crowd at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC)

Porter, an Iowa native, focused on Warren’s grassroots campaign during her speech, said Iowans are the key to picking a candidate who can defeat President Trump.

She said even though she moved away, Iowa is still a special place to her.

“Iowans understand what an important role they play in the caucus, and as someone who represents a state that’s far away like California. I will tell you that my Californian constituents are counting on Iowans to learn about the candidates, to understand why big structural change is important, to listen to people who are with Elizabeth [Warren] to see her movement on the ground.” said Porter (D-CA).

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also planned a last-minute event Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Marquee in Sioux City.