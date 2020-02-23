UPDATE: Nevada Democrat Party not planning to offer detailed breakdown of Nevada Caucuses results

WASHINGTON (AP) – UPDATE: The Nevada Democratic Party says it’s not planning to offer a more detailed breakdown of the votes from its caucuses as requested by Pete Buttigieg’s campaign and appears to be inviting the campaign to follow recount rules instead.

The Buttigieg campaign late Saturday night sent a letter to the party raising questions about the caucus results, which showed Buttigieg in third, saying it had received more than 200 reports of problems integrating early votes and allocating votes on a second round of caucus voting.

The campaign asked the party to release a more detailed breakdown of votes and address concerns before releasing final results.

Party spokeswoman Molly Forgey said the party is continuing to verify and report results and is not going to offer a more detailed breakdown than it already planned to provide.

Forgey says “there is a formal method for requesting a challenge of results” laid out in the party’s recount guidance.

The party’s rules say any request for a recount must be filed by 5 p.m. Monday.

PREVIOUS: Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is raising questions about the results of Nevada’s caucuses and asking the state Democratic Party to address more than 200 reports of problems allocating votes Saturday.

In a letter sent to the Nevada State Democratic Party late Saturday night and provided to The Associated Press on Sunday, the Buttigieg campaign said the process of integrating four days of early voting into in-person caucuses held Saturday was “plagued with errors and inconsistencies.” It cited instances where people running caucuses did not appear to follow rules that could have allowed candidates to pick up more support on a second round of voting.

The campaign is calling for the party to release more detail of the votes and address concerns before releasing final results.

Bernie Sanders won Nevada’s caucuses, with Joe Biden a distant second and Buttigieg in third.

Buttigieg’s deputy campaign manager Hari Sevugan says in a statement that the campaign’s own data shows a “razor-thin” margin for second place and questioned whether the “irregularities and a number of unresolved questions” could change the final results.

The party did not respond to a message Sunday seeking comment on the letter.