Buttigieg awarded most national delegates from Iowa Caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) said that former South Bend, Ill. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is leading the Iowa caucuses.

The IDP awarded Buttigieg 14 delegates in Iowa, while Senator Bernie Sanders, (D-Vt.) was awarded 12.

They also awarded Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with eight delegates, and former Vice President Joe Biden with six., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) with one.

The Democratic candidates have until noon Monday to call for a recanvass or recount. That’s expected to happen as the Sanders team says Iowa is still in play, and they’re set to fight the results.

The Iowa Democratic Party said it’s already revised about 3% of its precincts after reviews were prompted by reports of inconsistencies from campaigns.

