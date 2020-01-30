Dennis Bush announces campaign for District 3 seat in Iowa House

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –There are now three candidates in the running for the District 3 seat in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Dennis Bush announced his run on Wednesday.

Bush is a Cherokee County Supervisor and farmer. He has also served in the United States Marine Corps.

Bush joins Mark McHugh, of Sheldon and Lynn Evans, of Aurelia in the race for the District 3 seat.

McHugh and Evans announced their campaigns Tuesday after Dan Huseman declared he won’t be seeking re-election after 26 years as an Iowa lawmaker.

