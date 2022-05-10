OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Carol Blood won the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday as Republicans worked through a crowded field of candidates, including one running with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Blood defeated Roy Harris, a little-known primary candidate who didn’t actively campaign. She was first elected to the Legislature in 2016 after serving on the City Council in Bellevue, an Omaha suburb.

She will be the underdog in November against the winner of Tuesday’s nine-way Republican primary, a race that was upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years.

Charles Herbster, a businessman and cattle breeder who has denied the allegations, is in a nine-way GOP primary to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who’s prevented by term limit laws from running again. Other leading candidates include Jim Pillen, a veterinarian and hog farm owner endorsed by Ricketts, and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, an Omaha financial adviser who gained traction recently with a surge of money and support from the city’s Republican mayor.

The state hasn’t elected a Democrat to be governor since 1994, when then-Gov. Ben Nelson won a second term in office. Blood is the only Democrat running for statewide office this year.