DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election.

Though the race hasn’t been officially called by the Associated Press, results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website show Republican Brenna Bird leads Democrat Miller 50.8% to 49.13% with 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties reporting.

The Des Moines Register reports Miller has conceded to Bird.

A statement from the president of the Democratic Attorneys General Association thanked Miller for his commitment to serving the needs of all Iowans, regardless of politics.