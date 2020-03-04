Biden wins the most states on Super Tuesday while Bloomberg drops out of race

by: Serena Marshall ABC NEWS

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – Super Tuesday results continued to roll in on Wednesday afternoon as another candidate dropped out of the race.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden, who won big Tuesday night.

“I always believed that defeating Donald Trump begins with uniting behind the candidate that has the best shot to do it. And after [Tuesday’s] vote it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden,” said Bloomberg.

Bloomberg had poured more than $230 million into Super Tuesday alone didn’t win a single state.

“They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing!” said Former VP Biden.

Biden, however, captured nine of the 15 contests and gained at least 250 delegates thanks to surprise wins in Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Texas, where strong support from black voters helped him edge out Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“We were told, well, when it got to Super Tuesday it’d be over. I’m here to report we are very much alive!” said Biden.

Biden is alive, in what’s currently a two-man race, with Sanders, who holds a commanding lead in the delegate-rich of California, which is still yet to be called.

Propelled by large margins of the Hispanic vote, Sanders also victories in Utah, Colorado, and his home state of Vermont.

“Which side are you on? Joe and I have a very different vision for the future of this country. And Joe and I are running very different campaigns,” said Sanders.

The magic number to victory is 1,991 delegates and the race could play out until the final primary in June and the convention in July.

Elizabeth Warren is also still in the race but after coming in third in her home state.

On Wednesday morning, Senator Warren’s said she’s talking to her team about the path forward.

