Biden wins South Dakota’s presidential primary

Democrat Joe Biden has won the South Dakota presidential primary, racking up another victory in Tuesday’s voting as he marches toward earning enough delegates to claim the party nomination before the summer convention.

The secretary of state’s office sent absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in South Dakota in late April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has also won primaries in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Indiana.

With no active opposition, Biden is already the party’s presumed nominee. But the former vice president’s haul of delegates from Tuesday’s voting pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to claim the Democratic presidential nomination.

Voters in several states and the District of Columbia are participating in primary elections. They coincide with a time of crisis across the country. Voters have had to navigate both health concerns over the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality.

For the latest results in the South Dakota Primary Election, click here.