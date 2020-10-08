Biden to participate in ABC News town hall on October 15

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden will participate in an ABC News town hall on October 15, the date originally slated for a second town hall presidential debate between the Democrat and President Donald Trump.

The move on Thursday comes after Trump pulled out of their planned duel town hall following an announcement by the Commission on Presidential Debates that it would be held virtually because of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Biden has called for pushing back the town hall format to October 22, effectively replacing the third planned debate. Trump countered with pushing back both debates, holding a town hall on October 22 and then a third debate October 29, just days before the Nov. 3 election.

George Stephanopoulos will host the Biden town hall in Philadelphia.

