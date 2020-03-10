Biden, Sanders prepare for six more states battleground states

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – It’s another big week in the race for the White House as voters in six states head to the polls Tuesday. Even though several surveys put Joe Biden in the lead, he and Bernie Sanders are both preparing for a tough battle over Michigan.

The race for the Democratic nomination is essentially down to two men.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming off a string of big wins on Super Tuesday, now racking up new endorsements. One including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker hitting the campaign trail with Biden.

And Senator Kamala Harris also released a video backing the former vice president, his ninth endorsement from a former rival.

Meanwhile, Sanders picked up a key endorsement from Civil Rights icon Jesse Jackson, which could help him chip away at Biden’s support from African-American voters

Biden visited a health center in Michigan Monday, slamming Sanders on Medicare For All.

“Now, Senator Sanders is a good man. His Medicare For All push which would be a long and expensive slog if it could get done at all. And the patients at Cherry Hill, they can’t afford to wait for a revolution,” Biden said.

Sanders hit back at a campaign stop in Missouri, saying, “Joe Biden has been on the floor of the Senate talking about the need to cut social security benefits… My point here is not to criticize Biden. My point here is to ask you to think that in a general election, which candidate can generate the enthusiasm and the excitement and the voter turnout?”

In Michigan, voters who cast early ballots for candidates who’ve now dropped out had until 4 p.m. Monday to change their voters.