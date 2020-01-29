Biden fires back against Ernst’s impeachment comment

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCAU) – President Trump’s legal team zeroed in on Joe Biden and his son Hunter during their opening arguments.

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst suggested the discussion may impact Biden’s credibility with caucus-goers in the state.

“Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening, and I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus voters. Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?” said Joni Ernst.

While at a rally in Muscatine, Iowa, Tuesday Biden responded to Ernst’s comment.

“Well, folks let me tell you something. You Iowa caucusgoers have a chance for a twofer here. You can ruin Donald Trump’s night by caucusing for me, and you can ruin Joni Ernst’s night as well,” Biden said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in Sioux City on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC). Doors will open a half-hour prior to the event.

There are more candidates coming to Sioux City in last-minute stops before the Iowa Caucuses.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Sioux City campaigning for President Trump on Thursday beginning at 9:15 a.m. at County Celebrations.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will have a town hall on Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre starting at 11 a.m.

On Friday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will be at WITCC for a town hall at 10 a.m. Door will open at 9:15 a.m. to the event.