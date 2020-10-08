Biden campaign rejects President Trump’s idea to push back 2 remaining debates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.
Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield says the campaign had long ago agreed to debate dates of September 29, October 15, and October 22.
Debate organizers on Thursday said next week’s event would be a virtual one due to Trump’s having COVID-19. The president immediately objected to that format, said he wouldn’t take part, and pressed for the candidates to meet in person. His campaign then proposed the town hall postponed by one week, to October 22, and the third debate held on October 29.
The Biden camp says Trump’s “erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar and pick new dates of his choosing.”
Bedingfield says Biden looks forward to the October 22 debate, which she says is “tied for the latest debate date in 40 years.”
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says the Democratic nominee tested negative Thursday for COVID-19.
It’s at least the fifth time Biden has tested negative since President Donald Trump confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus.
Biden is campaigning in Arizona on Thursday. President Trump remains sidelined at the White House.
The election is November 3.
