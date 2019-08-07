Beto O’Rourke to miss state fair “soapbox”, others lining up to make a pitch to Iowa voters

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa voters hoping to hear Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speak this weekend at the Iowa State Fair won’t get that opportunity.

The former Texas congressman says he is staying in his hometown of El Paso where people continue to mourn the loss of 22 people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting.

Each year the Des Moines Register and Iowa State Fair provide candidates a “soapbox” to speak with Iowans attending the fair. Each gets 20 minutes to deliver a message. Some candidates take questions as well.

O’Rourke has not said when he plans to resume his campaign. He told CNN, “No part of me right now is thinking about politics, is thinking about any campaign or election. All of me is with and thinking about this community.”

Listed below is a tentative schedule of when candidates will step up on the Des Moines Register’s soapbox beginning Thursday.

Thursday, Aug. 8

12:45 p.m.: Democrat Steve Bullock, the sitting governor of Montana.

1:30 p.m.: Democrat Joe Biden, a former vice president and former U.S. senator from Delaware.



Friday, Aug. 9

9 a.m.: Democrat Julián Castro, secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama and the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas.

10:30 a.m.: Democrat Andrew Yang, a businessman.

11:15 a.m.: Democrat Beto O’Rourke, a former U.S. representative from Texas.

Noon: Democrat John Delaney, a former U.S. representative from Maryland.

1:30 p.m.: Democrat Marianne Williamson, an author and activist.

2:15 p.m.: Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District.



Saturday, Aug. 10

9 a.m.: Democrat Jay Inslee, the sitting governor of Washington.

10:30 a.m.: Democrat Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California.

11:15 a.m.: Democrat Tim Ryan, the U.S. representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

12:45 p.m.: Democrat Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota.

1:30 p.m.: Democrat Joe Sestak, a former U.S. representative from Pennsylvania and retired vice admiral in the U.S. Navy.

2:15 p.m.: Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, a U.S. senator from New York.

3 p.m.: Democrat John Hickenlooper, a former governor of Colorado.

3:45 p.m.: Democrat Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts.

4:30 p.m.: Democrat Cory Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey.



Sunday, Aug. 11

11:15 a.m.: Republican Bill Weld, a former governor of Massachusetts.

1:30 p.m.: Democrat Tom Steyer, a businessman and political donor.

3 p.m.: Democrat Michael Bennet, a U.S. senator from Colorado.

3:45 p.m.: Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont and an independent seeking the Democratic nomination.

4:30 p.m.: Democrat Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

1:30 p.m.: Democrat Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Noon: Democrat Seth Moulton, the U.S. representative for Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District.