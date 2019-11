WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Beto O’Rourke has announced that he is dropping out of the presidential race on Friday afternoon.

He was running for the Democratic Party nomination in the presidential race.

“Thank you for making this campaign possible, and for continuing to believe that we can turn this moment of great peril into a moment of great promise for America and the world,” wrote O’Rourke in his Twitter statement.

