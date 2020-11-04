Adrian Smith wins U.S. House Representative Nebraska District 3 seat

Your Local Election HQ

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) – Adrian Smith has won the election as the Republican candidate for the U.S. House Representative Nebraska District 3 seat.

Mark Elworth and Dustin Hobbs were also running in this race.

According to the unofficial results, with 23% of the votes reported, Smith won with 52,670 votes.

The opponent, Elworth, had 24.1% of the votes with 17,498 votes.

Dustin Hobbs had 3.4% of the vote with 2,452 votes.

For more election results, click here.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss