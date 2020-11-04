Adrian Smith wins U.S. House Representative Nebraska District 3 seat

(KCAU) – Adrian Smith has won the election as the Republican candidate for the U.S. House Representative Nebraska District 3 seat.
Mark Elworth and Dustin Hobbs were also running in this race.
According to the unofficial results, with 23% of the votes reported, Smith won with 52,670 votes.
The opponent, Elworth, had 24.1% of the votes with 17,498 votes.
Dustin Hobbs had 3.4% of the vote with 2,452 votes.
