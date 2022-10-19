SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In Woodbury County, voters can go to the County Auditors Office or the Long Lines Family Rec Center to vote in person before November 8.

There will also be other satellite voting locations in the county.

Woodbury County Election Official, Pat Gill, recommended that if Siouxlanders requested a mail-in ballot to return it as soon as possible.

“If they’ve requested one and they’re voting at home to make sure that they vote as soon as they can and get it returned to us as soon as they can. They can stick it in the mail they can hand deliver it here or they can put it our drop box located between city hall and the courthouse,” said Gill.

Registered voters that requested an absentee ballot should be getting their ballots in the mail. If Siouxlanders would like to request an absentee ballot, the deadline is October 24.