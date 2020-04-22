Absentee voting begins Thursday, Iowans urged to vote from home

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The absentee voting period for mailed ballots in Iowa’s June primary begins Thursday.

Secretary of State Paul Pate and county auditors across the state are encouraging Iowans to vote from home during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Secretary Pate said absentee ballot request forms are being sent to every active registered voter in Iowa. The forms should begin arriving in their mailboxes next week and will include pre-paid postage for returning it to their county auditor’s office.

“Absentee voting from home is safe and secure, and this is the best way to participate in the June primary election. We have measures in place to ensure the integrity of the ballot while maintaining social distancing. I encourage all eligible Iowans who want to vote in the primary to use the absentee method,” said Secretary Pate.

Voters are asked to promptly fill out and return their ballot request forms after receiving them in the mail.

Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website. Requests must be received by the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on May 22.

Primary elections are intended for members of the Republican and Democratic parties only. No party voters who choose to request a party’s ballot will have their voter registration officially changed to that political party.

The absentee voting period for mailed ballots in the June primary has been extended to 40 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The in-person absentee voting period begins May 4.

For more information about the June 2 Primary, visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

A picture of the front and back covers of the absentee ballot request form mailing is available for your reference.

