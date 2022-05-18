SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Election season is here in Iowa, and it’s time to prepare.

Wednesday, May 18, is the first day absentee ballots can be sent out to voters for the Iowa Primary Election on June 7. It also marks the beginning of early in-person voting.

In Woodbury County, you can vote early in person at the Auditor’s Office at Woodbury County Courthouse Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3. Absentee ballots may be cast in person at the Auditor’s office until Monday, June 6th until 5 p.m.

The window for early and absentee voting has been abbreviated compared to previous years. Woodbury County Auditor and Elections commissioner

“We can’t mail them out until 20 days, used to be able to mail them out 40 days ahead of the election now we can only mail them out 20 days and that really gets people kind of anxious,” Gill said.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate encourages all Iowa residents to vote.

“It’s important to have a voting plan, whether you plan to vote absentee by mail, in person at the county auditor’s office, or at the polls on Election Day,” Pate said. “I encourage all eligible Iowans to make their voices heard by voting.”

Absentee ballots may be mailed to voters during the week of May 18 and must be requested in writing. Request forms are available at the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office or the Iowa Secretary of State website.

If you requested an absentee ballot, it is important that you have the ballot returned to the auditor’s office by the close of polls on election night to be counted.

All voting precinct locations will be open on June 7 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and voters are required to vote at new precinct and voting locations which took effect January 15, 2022.