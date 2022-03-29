DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The absentee ballot request period for the June 7 primary election in Iowa is now open.

Voters can request their mail ballot starting Tuesday. Iowa law now allows a 70-day request period for absentee ballots.

County auditors can begin mailing absentee ballots 20 days ahead of election day. That will be May 18. That’s also when you can begin voting at your county auditor’s office in person.

Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.