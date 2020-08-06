AARP mobilizing older voters ahead of 2020 election

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo a voter casts her mail-in ballot at in a drop box in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. Just over four months before Election Day, President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to delegitimize the upcoming presidential election. Last week he made a startling, and unfounded, claim that 2020 will be “the most corrupt election in the history of our country.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – AARP Iowa announced a new campaign to engage older voters in preparation for the 2020 election.

According to a release, “Protect Voters 50+” is the new voter engagement campaign put on by AARP to support and protect Iowans age 50 and up.

The new campaign hopes to drive the largest 50+ voter turnout in Iowa history by assisting older Iowans to vote easily and safely and make sure candidates address critical issues related to Medicare, Social Security, long-term care, and the cost of prescription drugs.

“We are very pleased to see that Iowa election officials have made it easy for older Iowans to safely participate in the upcoming elections,” said AARP Iowa State President Chuck Betts. “Every registered voter will receive an absentee ballot request application in the mail, so now it’s our job at AARP to make sure Iowans know they can vote from home or in-person at their polling place – and that starts with our 360,000 members across the state.”

AARP “Protect Voters 50+” campaign will provide people with the information they need about this year’s elections, including:

Absentee ballot request mailings

Candidate video voters’ guides and virtual stump speeches

Polling

Issue briefings

Paid advertising

More information about the new campaign can be found at the AARP website.

