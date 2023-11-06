SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The time has arrived for Siouxlanders to cast their votes on important positions and measures for their community.

The Sioux City Community School District has five seats open for its Board of Directors.

Four of them are full four-year terms until 2027, and one seat is a two-year vacancy that will serve the rest of former Director Alarcon-Flory’s term through 2025.

Nine candidates are going for those full-term seats, including Trisha Rivers, Philip Hamman, Marguerite Cortez, Lance Ehmcke, Jebediah Hibbs, John Meyers, Earl Miller, Dustin Rhoades, and Treyla Lee.

The two running for the vacancy are School Board President Dan Greenwell and Semehar Ghebrekidan.

There are several City Council races to happen tomorrow in Siouxland such as Onawa, Sergeant Bluff, and Sioux City.

Incumbent Julie Schoenherr is running against candidate Tom Murphy for her seat on the Sioux City City Council.

In several northwest Iowa communities, school bond referendums are on the ballot.

Hinton Community Schools is asking voters to approve a more than $16 million bond to fund for improvement projects at its elementary, middle, and high schools.

Schaller-Crestland School District has a $15.75 million bond on the ballot for people to say yes to an expansion of its elementary school.

West Sioux Community School District has a $15.5 million bond for a new wing at Ireton Elementary and redo the classrooms and infrastructure at Hawarden Elementary.

Residents in Rock Valley will be asked to approve a $25 million bond for a new addition that would include more than 20 new classrooms to the high school.

At West Lyon, a $19.8 million bond would build, furnish, and equip educational facility additions such as an auditorium and a wellness/weight room.

A $15.5 million bond goes before voters in the Lawton-Bronson School District for a new gym, auditorium, and fitness center, which will create another classroom for the high school.

Sheldon Community School District asking for voters to say yes to a $33 million bond to renovate and expand the current industrial tech space and new space for the band and choir facilities.

Harris-Lake Park Community School District has an $18.6 million bond on the ballot. It’s to build, furnish, and equip an elementary addition to the middle/high school building.

LKM Manning Community School District is asking people to approve an $18.6 million bond for a series of expansion and improvement projects that would allow the district to operate in one location.

In-person absentee voting has ended in Iowa and for anyone requesting an absentee ballot, it needs to be returned to the county auditor by 8 p.m. tomorrow, whether mailed or delivering it in person.

If you have not voted yet, you can vote at the polls on election day. You will need to find your polling place and bring either an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID in order for you to vote. If you do not have either one of those, you can also bring in a U.S. military or veteran ID, a U.S. passport, or a tribal ID card or document.