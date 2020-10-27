Early voting? Polling place? What to know before Election Day in the tri-states

(KCAU) – There is less than a week before the 2020 General Election. With concerns about the coronavirus, many voters are partaking in early and absentee voting.

In some states, requests for absentee ballots and early voting have already broken records or are set to be broken.

Below is information for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota

Iowa

In most counties, early voting can be done at their Auditor’s Office. To check where you can vote early, check with your local auditor’s office by contacting them or visiting their website. Click here to find your auditor’s contact information. In Woodbury County, early voters can do so at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

If sending in an absentee ballot, the ballots can be turned in-person to your county auditor’s office. If mailing in the absentee ballot, it must be received by the county auditor’s office by the time polls close on election day.

When voting, the State of Iowa requires voters to show an ID when voting. Acceptable forms of ID are as follows:

Iowa Driver’s License

Iowa Non-Operator ID

US Passport

US Military ID

US Veteran’s ID

Tribal ID

Voter ID PIN Card

Voters who do not have one of acceptable forms of ID will be allowed to either cast a provisional ballot or have another registered voter attest to their identification.

On election day, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

To check if you’re registered to vote, click here.

To find your polling place on Election Day, click here.

For general voter information, click here.

Nebraska

In Nebraska, November 2 is the last day for early voting. Early voting can be done in person at your county clerk or election commissioner’s office.

No ID is needed at the time of voting in Nebraska. ID of a form of address verification is needed when registering to vote. You must have registered to vote before October 23. You can check your voter registration by clicking here.

On election day, polls open at 8 a.m. CT. and close at 8 p.m. CT. and and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Mountain Time Zone

To find your polling location for election day, click here.

For general voter information, click here.

South Dakota

If you are unable to attend your polling place in person on Election Day, you may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. You can request an absentee ballot from your county election official. The request must be received by them by 5 p.m. on November 2 and the ballot must be received before polls close on election day. Ballots can be turned in-person to your county auditor up to the day before the election.

To find the contact information regarding your county auditor, click here.

While the deadline to register to vote in South Dakota has already passed, you can view your registration status by clicking here.

Poll in South Dakota open at 7 a.m. local time and close at 7 p.m. local time. To find your polling location for Election Day, click here.

For more South Dakota voting information, click here.

KCAU 9 will have the election results the night of November 3.