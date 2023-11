WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) — In Dixon County, a $46.8 million school bond for the Wakefield Community Schools failed during the special election on Tuesday.

According to the Dixon County clerk’s office, it was on a vote of 513 to 129.

The bond would have paid for the cost of constructing additions, renovations, and improvements to the existing school buildings and facilities in the school district.

The school district covers parts of Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties.