SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A school bond measure for the Sheldon Community School District has passed.

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for local elections in Iowa. The bond measure was just one of many items on ballots around the Siouxland area.

The measure passed with 1080 votes for the bond measure, earning 70% of the total votes, according to unofficial election results. The measure required a 60% voter majority to pass. There were 453 votes against.

The Sheldon Community School District’s bond measure was seeking $33 million to go toward the high school. The funds would go toward renovating and expanding the current industrial tech space as well as providing new facilities for the band and choirs, and expanding the science department.

“The building is 54 years old, its been a tremendous asset to our school district for a long long time but its aged, and it’s time to do some expanding and renovating the existing facilities,” Sheldon Community School District Superintendent Cory Myer said in a prior interview.

Superintendent Myer said if the bond passed, he expects the project to be complete in three years.