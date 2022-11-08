NEBRASKA (KCAU) — All three of Nebraska’s U.S. representatives are trying to remain in their seats on Election Day.

Nebraska’s 1st District for the U.S. House is currently represented by Mike Flood (R). He was sworn into the position on July 12 after a special election against Patty Pansing Brooks (D) on June 28. The special election came about after former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned due to a lawsuit that accused him of receiving illegal campaign contributions.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will be facing off again Tuesday after the two won their parties’ primary elections in May.

In Nebraska’s 2nd District, incumbent Don Bacon (R) will be facing off against Tony Vargas (D).

There are three vying for the 3rd District seat in Nebraska. Adrian Smith (R) is the incumbent trying to maintain his seat. Facing off against him are Democrat David Else and Mark Elworth Jr. of the Legalize Marijuana Now Party.

This will be the first time these races will be determined after the redistricting of the U.S. House of Representatives in September 2021.