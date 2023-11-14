CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The residents of a northeast Nebraska town have voted down an effort to recall a city council member Tuesday, according to the unofficial results.

Knox County Elections Commissioner Joann Fischer told KCAU 9 that the special election for the recall of Councilmember Larry Peitz failed, with 107 votes for “yes” and 132 for “no.” Fischer added that the turnout was 48.19%. The results are unofficial until Fischer’s office canvases on Thursday.

The effort for a Peitz recall came after a dispute between Mayor Robert Evans and former Police Chief John Carter, which resulted in Carter and another officer’s contracts not being extended. Carter was the principal circulator of the petition, accusing Peitz of violating public meeting laws and being hostile. It started on July 21.

Carter had also circulated a recall petition against Evans, which failed to get the required number of signatures, Fischer said.

Absentee ballots were sent out in late October.

This wasn’t the first recall election in Crofton this year. Earlier in the fall, another special election took place for the recall of Councilmember James Murphy. That vote also failed 82-222.