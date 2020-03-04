Retired police officer enters race for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A retired Sioux City police officer announced his bid to run for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.

Kevin McCormick, a Sioux City native, said he filed paperwork to run for the District 1 seat out of passion to serve the community he grew up in.

“My entire career has been about service and I want to continue to serve the community that I love,” McCormick said. “This is a special place and I want to make sure that its elected leaders recognize that.”

He started his career as a Sioux City police officer in 2012 and was shot in the head while conducting a traffic stop a year later. McCormick said he was able to return to duty less than two weeks after the incident. He credits support from the community as his motivation to continue to serve Sioux City.

“This community opened up its arms to my family and I when we really needed it,” McCormick said. “I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I did but I do wish everyone could experience the amazing love and support that exists in Siouxland.”

McCormick is a third-generation law enforcement officer and graduate of Briar Cliff University.

The current supervisor for District 1 of Woodbury County is Keith Radig.

