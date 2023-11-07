ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — A school bond measure for the Rock Valley Community School District has passed.

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday night for local elections in Iowa. The bond measure was just one of many items on ballots around the Siouxland area.

According to unofficial election results, the measure passed with 1221 votes for and 443 votes against. The measure received 73% in favor. The measure required a 60% voter majority to pass.

Voters in Rock Valley voted on whether or not a bond issue aimed at adding an addition to the high school building would be able to exceed $25 million.

Superintendent Matt Van Voorst said that the most recent updates were in the early 2000s and are needed due to the school district’s growth since then.

This was the third time the measure has been brought before voters.