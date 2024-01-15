SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Caucus is here and results will be posted here as they come in.

Both Republicans and Democrats will have caucuses going on Monday night, but results will only be coming from Republicans. That’s because the Democratic National Committee removed Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus status. The Iowa Democratic Party is still in-person caucuses but no presidential preference voting will take place. Instead, delegates and alternate delegates to county conventions will be elected along with county central committee members.

In addition, the Iowa Democratic Party is having people choose their presidential preference through the mail. Iowa Democrats can request a Presidential Preference Card online or through the mail until Feb. 19. Results from the mail-in caucus will be revealed on March 5.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Republican Caucuses are being held throughout the state at 7 p.m. CT. The process is expected to last an hour with results coming out after the statewide totals are tabulated.

You can find the results for the Iowa Republican Caucus below.

The AP called former President Trump the winner of Iowa at 7:31 p.m.