SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Caucuses are right around the corner, here’s everything you need to know!
The caucuses are a series of local meetings held throughout the state where people share their interests, goals, or preferences for a presidential nominee. The precinct locations usually are held in schools, churches, or community centers. Caucuses are also the first step in the process of selecting people to serve as delegates to the national party conventions in the summer.
The winner of the Iowa caucus usually receives more media attention and a potential fundraising boost.
This year both Republicans and Democrats will be holding caucuses in Iowa. At every Republican caucus site, the two main goals will be holding a binding vote for the party’s presidential nominee and electing delegates to attend county conventions. Only registered Republicans may participate in Republican caucuses and only in their designated home precincts. Iowa Democrats will also hold their caucus, however, caucus-goers will not vote or indicate their pick to represent the party on the November presidential ballot. They will instead vote for the party nominee through a mail-in voting process. National convention delegates will be required to vote for a presidential nominee under the results of the mail-in voting process.
There is no walking around the caucus room to form candidate preference groups. Both parties are no longer using this method in 2024.
The main candidates for this year’s Republican caucuses are former President Donald Trump, Texas pastor and chief executive officer Ryan Binkley, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Other candidates are entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The main candidates for this year’s Democratic Caucus are President Joe Biden, the Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips, and Self-help author Marianne Williamson.
For either event, you will need to know your precinct. You can find your precinct with a tool on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.
Republican Caucus
The Republican Iowa Caucuses will take place on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. There will be individual precinct locations in all 99 counties in Iowa.
To take part in the Republican Iowa Caucus:
- Make sure to be a legal resident of Iowa a registered Republican voter in the state of Iowa. Click here to find out.
- Find your precinct at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Click here.
- Find the caucus location for your precinct. Click here.
Woodbury County Precincts for the Republican Caucuses are as follows:
|Precinct Name
|Caucus Site Name
|Caucus Site Address
|01 SC
|West High School
|2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
|02 SC
|West High School
|2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
|03 SC
|West High School
|2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
|04 SC
|Perry Creek Elementary School
|3601 Country Club Blvd. Sioux City, IA 51104
|05 SC
|West High School
|2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
|06 SC
|Bryant Elementary School
|3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104
|07 SC
|West High School
|2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
|08 SC
|West High School
|2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
|09 SC
|Bryant Elementary School
|3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104
|10 SC
|West High School
|2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
|11 SC
|West High School
|2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
|12 SC
|Perry Creek Elementary School
|3601 Country Club Blvd. Sioux City, IA 51104
|13 SC
|North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr. N. Sioux City, IA 51104
|14 SC
|North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr. N. Sioux City, IA 51104
|15 SC
|Leeds Elementary School
|3919 Jefferson St, Sioux City, IA 51108
|16 SC
|Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center
|4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
|17 LAWTON/BANNER-CONCORD
|Lawton Bronson High School
|100 Tara Way, Lawton, IA 51030
|18 SC
|Bryant Elementary School
|3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104
|19 SC
|Bryant Elementary School
|3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104
|20 SC
|Bryant Elementary School
|3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104
|21 SC
|Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center
|4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
|22 SC
|Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center
|4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
|23 SC
|Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center
|4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
|24 SC
|Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center
|4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
|25 SC
|East Middle School
|5401 Lorraine Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
|26 SC
|Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center
|4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
|27 SC
|Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center
|4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
|28 SC
|Western Iowa Technical Community College – Cargill Auditorium
|4648 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
|29 SC
|Morningside Assembly of God Church
|4310 Old Lakeport Rd. Sioux City, IA 51106
|30 SGT BLUFF WEST
|Sergeant Bluff Community Center
|903 E Topaz Dr, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|31 SGT BLUFF EAST
|Sergeant Bluff Community Center
|903 E Topaz Dr, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|32 WOODBURY TOWNSHIP
|Sergeant Bluff Community Center
|903 E Topaz Dr, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|33 SALIX/LIBERTY
|Westwood Community School
|1000 Rebel Way, Sloan, IA 51055
|34 MOVILLE/
ARLINGTON-MOVILLE-WOLF CREEK
|Moville Community Center
|815 Main St, Moville, IA 51039
|35 PIERSON/RUTLAND
|Kingsley Pierson Middle School
|321 4th St. Pierson, IA 51048
|36 CORRECTIONVILLE/KEDRON-UNION
|Correctionville Community Center
|312 Driftwood St, Correctionville, IA 51016
|37 BRONSON/FLOYD-GRANGE
|Lawton Bronson Elementary
|113 W 1st St, Bronson, IA 51007
|38 CUSHING/ROCK
|Correctionville Community Center
|312 Driftwood St, Correctionville, IA 51016
|39 HORNICK/WILLOW-WEST FORK
|Hornick City Hall
|400 Main St, Hornick, IA 51026
|40 ANTHON/GRANT-MILLER
|Anthon Event Center
|110 N 5th Ave, Anthon, IA 51004
|41 DANBURY/MORGAN-LISTON
|Danbury Shelter House
|100 4th Street, Danbury, IA 51019
|42 SLOAN/SLOAN-LAKEPORT
|Westwood Community School
|1000 Rebel Way, Sloan, IA 51055
|43 SMITHLAND/LITTLE SIOUX
|Smithland Fire Station
|107 Hickory St, Smithland, IA 51056
|44 OTO/OTO
|Anthon Event Center
|110 N 5th Ave, Anthon, IA 51004
Remember to bring a valid form of ID with you on Caucus night, that includes:
- An Iowa Voter Identification Card
- Iowa Driver’s License
- Iowa Non-Operate ID
- U.S. Military ID to Veteran ID
- U.S. Passport
- Tribal ID Card/ Document
If you plan to register to vote at your precinct location on caucus night, bring a vaild form of ID, as listed above and a proof of address (e.g. residential lease, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, property tax statement, government document, etc.)
Democrats caucus
Democrats are meeting in person on January 15, but the party will not conduct a presidential primary preference vote on that date. Rather, Iowa Democrats will be able to mail in their votes until March 5. The Democratic party will hold its first official primary in South Carolina on Feb 3.
Iowa Democrats can cast their Presidential Preference by mail. To request a Presidential Preference Card, fill out the online form here, or download a printable form and email it or return it in the mail. To find your in-person precinct caucus location click here.
Only registered Democrats in the state of Iowa are who will eligible to vote on the November 5 election may participate in the caucus. Iowans must be registered as a Democrat by February 19.
Woodbury County Precincts for the Democrats Caucuses are as follows:
|Precinct 1
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 2
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 3
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 4
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 5
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 6
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 7
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 8
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 9
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 10
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 11
|West Middle School
|3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
|Precinct 12
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 13
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 14
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 15
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 16
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 17
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 18
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 19
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 20
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 21
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 22
|Library/Media Center, North Middle School
|2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
|Precinct 23
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 24
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 25
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 26
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 27
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 28
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 29
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 30
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 31
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 32
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 33
|Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
|708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
|Precinct 34
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
|Precinct 35
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
|Precinct 36
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
|Precinct 37
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
|Precinct 38
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
|Precinct 39
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
|Precinct 40
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
|Precinct 41
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
|Precinct 42
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
|Precinct 43
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
|Precinct 44
|Woodbury Central High School
|408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
The last day to request a presidential preference card is Feb. 19 and preference cards will be mailed out starting on Jan. 12.
Join the in-person Democratic caucuses if you’re interested in becoming a delegate, volunteering, or getting more involved in the Iowa Democratic Party.
To learn more information, visit the Iowa Democratic Party website, here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.