SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Caucuses are right around the corner, here’s everything you need to know!

The caucuses are a series of local meetings held throughout the state where people share their interests, goals, or preferences for a presidential nominee. The precinct locations usually are held in schools, churches, or community centers. Caucuses are also the first step in the process of selecting people to serve as delegates to the national party conventions in the summer.

The winner of the Iowa caucus usually receives more media attention and a potential fundraising boost.

This year both Republicans and Democrats will be holding caucuses in Iowa. At every Republican caucus site, the two main goals will be holding a binding vote for the party’s presidential nominee and electing delegates to attend county conventions. Only registered Republicans may participate in Republican caucuses and only in their designated home precincts. Iowa Democrats will also hold their caucus, however, caucus-goers will not vote or indicate their pick to represent the party on the November presidential ballot. They will instead vote for the party nominee through a mail-in voting process. National convention delegates will be required to vote for a presidential nominee under the results of the mail-in voting process.

There is no walking around the caucus room to form candidate preference groups. Both parties are no longer using this method in 2024.

The main candidates for this year’s Republican caucuses are former President Donald Trump, Texas pastor and chief executive officer Ryan Binkley, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Other candidates are entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The main candidates for this year’s Democratic Caucus are President Joe Biden, the Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips, and Self-help author Marianne Williamson.

For either event, you will need to know your precinct. You can find your precinct with a tool on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

Republican Caucus

The Republican Iowa Caucuses will take place on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. There will be individual precinct locations in all 99 counties in Iowa.

To take part in the Republican Iowa Caucus:

Make sure to be a legal resident of Iowa a registered Republican voter in the state of Iowa. Click here to find out. Find your precinct at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Click here. Find the caucus location for your precinct. Click here.

Woodbury County Precincts for the Republican Caucuses are as follows:

Precinct Name Caucus Site Name Caucus Site Address 01 SC West High School 2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103 02 SC West High School 2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103 03 SC West High School 2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103 04 SC Perry Creek Elementary School 3601 Country Club Blvd. Sioux City, IA 51104 05 SC West High School 2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103 06 SC Bryant Elementary School 3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104 07 SC West High School 2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103 08 SC West High School 2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103 09 SC Bryant Elementary School 3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104 10 SC West High School 2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103 11 SC West High School 2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103 12 SC Perry Creek Elementary School 3601 Country Club Blvd. Sioux City, IA 51104 13 SC North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr. N. Sioux City, IA 51104 14 SC North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr. N. Sioux City, IA 51104 15 SC Leeds Elementary School 3919 Jefferson St, Sioux City, IA 51108 16 SC Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center 4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 17 LAWTON/BANNER-CONCORD Lawton Bronson High School 100 Tara Way, Lawton, IA 51030 18 SC Bryant Elementary School 3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104 19 SC Bryant Elementary School 3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104 20 SC Bryant Elementary School 3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104 21 SC Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center 4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 22 SC Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center 4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 23 SC Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center 4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 24 SC Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center 4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 25 SC East Middle School 5401 Lorraine Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 26 SC Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center 4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 27 SC Western Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center 4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 28 SC Western Iowa Technical Community College – Cargill Auditorium 4648 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 29 SC Morningside Assembly of God Church 4310 Old Lakeport Rd. Sioux City, IA 51106 30 SGT BLUFF WEST Sergeant Bluff Community Center 903 E Topaz Dr, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 31 SGT BLUFF EAST Sergeant Bluff Community Center 903 E Topaz Dr, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 32 WOODBURY TOWNSHIP Sergeant Bluff Community Center 903 E Topaz Dr, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 33 SALIX/LIBERTY Westwood Community School 1000 Rebel Way, Sloan, IA 51055 34 MOVILLE/

ARLINGTON-MOVILLE-WOLF CREEK Moville Community Center 815 Main St, Moville, IA 51039 35 PIERSON/RUTLAND Kingsley Pierson Middle School 321 4th St. Pierson, IA 51048 36 CORRECTIONVILLE/KEDRON-UNION Correctionville Community Center 312 Driftwood St, Correctionville, IA 51016 37 BRONSON/FLOYD-GRANGE Lawton Bronson Elementary 113 W 1st St, Bronson, IA 51007 38 CUSHING/ROCK Correctionville Community Center 312 Driftwood St, Correctionville, IA 51016 39 HORNICK/WILLOW-WEST FORK Hornick City Hall 400 Main St, Hornick, IA 51026 40 ANTHON/GRANT-MILLER Anthon Event Center 110 N 5th Ave, Anthon, IA 51004 41 DANBURY/MORGAN-LISTON Danbury Shelter House 100 4th Street, Danbury, IA 51019 42 SLOAN/SLOAN-LAKEPORT Westwood Community School 1000 Rebel Way, Sloan, IA 51055 43 SMITHLAND/LITTLE SIOUX Smithland Fire Station 107 Hickory St, Smithland, IA 51056 44 OTO/OTO Anthon Event Center 110 N 5th Ave, Anthon, IA 51004

Remember to bring a valid form of ID with you on Caucus night, that includes:

An Iowa Voter Identification Card

Iowa Driver’s License

Iowa Non-Operate ID

U.S. Military ID to Veteran ID

U.S. Passport

Tribal ID Card/ Document

If you plan to register to vote at your precinct location on caucus night, bring a vaild form of ID, as listed above and a proof of address (e.g. residential lease, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, property tax statement, government document, etc.)

Democrats caucus

Democrats are meeting in person on January 15, but the party will not conduct a presidential primary preference vote on that date. Rather, Iowa Democrats will be able to mail in their votes until March 5. The Democratic party will hold its first official primary in South Carolina on Feb 3.

Iowa Democrats can cast their Presidential Preference by mail. To request a Presidential Preference Card, fill out the online form here, or download a printable form and email it or return it in the mail. To find your in-person precinct caucus location click here.

Only registered Democrats in the state of Iowa are who will eligible to vote on the November 5 election may participate in the caucus. Iowans must be registered as a Democrat by February 19.

Woodbury County Precincts for the Democrats Caucuses are as follows:

Precinct 1 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 2 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 3 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 4 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 5 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 6 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 7 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 8 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 9 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 10 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 11 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103 Precinct 12 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 13 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 14 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 15 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 16 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 17 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 18 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 19 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 20 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 21 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 22 Library/Media Center, North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108 Precinct 23 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 24 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 25 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 26 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 27 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 28 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 29 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 30 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 31 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 32 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 33 Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 Precinct 34 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 Precinct 35 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 Precinct 36 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 Precinct 37 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 Precinct 38 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 Precinct 39 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 Precinct 40 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 Precinct 41 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 Precinct 42 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 Precinct 43 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 Precinct 44 Woodbury Central High School 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039

The last day to request a presidential preference card is Feb. 19 and preference cards will be mailed out starting on Jan. 12.

Join the in-person Democratic caucuses if you’re interested in becoming a delegate, volunteering, or getting more involved in the Iowa Democratic Party.

To learn more information, visit the Iowa Democratic Party website, here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.