SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Caucuses are right around the corner, here’s everything you need to know!

The caucuses are a series of local meetings held throughout the state where people share their interests, goals, or preferences for a presidential nominee. The precinct locations usually are held in schools, churches, or community centers. Caucuses are also the first step in the process of selecting people to serve as delegates to the national party conventions in the summer.

The winner of the Iowa caucus usually receives more media attention and a potential fundraising boost.

This year both Republicans and Democrats will be holding caucuses in Iowa. At every Republican caucus site, the two main goals will be holding a binding vote for the party’s presidential nominee and electing delegates to attend county conventions. Only registered Republicans may participate in Republican caucuses and only in their designated home precincts. Iowa Democrats will also hold their caucus, however, caucus-goers will not vote or indicate their pick to represent the party on the November presidential ballot. They will instead vote for the party nominee through a mail-in voting process. National convention delegates will be required to vote for a presidential nominee under the results of the mail-in voting process.

There is no walking around the caucus room to form candidate preference groups. Both parties are no longer using this method in 2024.

The main candidates for this year’s Republican caucuses are former President Donald Trump, Texas pastor and chief executive officer Ryan Binkley, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Other candidates are entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. 

The main candidates for this year’s Democratic Caucus are President Joe Biden, the Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips, and Self-help author Marianne Williamson.

For either event, you will need to know your precinct. You can find your precinct with a tool on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

Republican Caucus

The Republican Iowa Caucuses will take place on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. There will be individual precinct locations in all 99 counties in Iowa.

To take part in the Republican Iowa Caucus:

  1. Make sure to be a legal resident of Iowa a registered Republican voter in the state of Iowa. Click here to find out.
  2. Find your precinct at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Click here.
  3. Find the caucus location for your precinct. Click here.

Woodbury County Precincts for the Republican Caucuses are as follows:

Precinct NameCaucus Site NameCaucus Site Address
01 SCWest High School2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
02 SCWest High School2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
03 SCWest High School2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
04 SCPerry Creek Elementary School3601 Country Club Blvd. Sioux City, IA 51104
05 SCWest High School2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
06 SCBryant Elementary School3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104
07 SCWest High School2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
08 SCWest High School2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
09 SCBryant Elementary School3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104
10 SCWest High School2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
11 SCWest High School2001 Casselman Street. Sioux City, IA 51103
12 SCPerry Creek Elementary School3601 Country Club Blvd. Sioux City, IA 51104
13 SCNorth Middle School2101 Outer Dr. N. Sioux City, IA 51104
14 SCNorth Middle School2101 Outer Dr. N. Sioux City, IA 51104
15 SCLeeds Elementary School3919 Jefferson St, Sioux City, IA 51108
16 SCWestern Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
17 LAWTON/BANNER-CONCORDLawton Bronson High School100 Tara Way, Lawton, IA 51030
18 SCBryant Elementary School3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104
19 SCBryant Elementary School3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104
20 SCBryant Elementary School3040 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51104
21 SCWestern Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
22 SCWestern Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
23 SCWestern Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
24 SCWestern Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
25 SCEast Middle School5401 Lorraine Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
26 SCWestern Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
27 SCWestern Iowa Technical Community College – Rocklin Conf. Center4647 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
28 SCWestern Iowa Technical Community College – Cargill Auditorium4648 Stone Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106
29 SCMorningside Assembly of God Church4310 Old Lakeport Rd. Sioux City, IA 51106
30 SGT BLUFF WESTSergeant Bluff Community Center903 E Topaz Dr, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
31 SGT BLUFF EASTSergeant Bluff Community Center903 E Topaz Dr, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
32 WOODBURY TOWNSHIPSergeant Bluff Community Center903 E Topaz Dr, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
33 SALIX/LIBERTYWestwood Community School1000 Rebel Way, Sloan, IA 51055
34 MOVILLE/
ARLINGTON-MOVILLE-WOLF CREEK		Moville Community Center815 Main St, Moville, IA 51039
35 PIERSON/RUTLANDKingsley Pierson Middle School321 4th St. Pierson, IA 51048
36 CORRECTIONVILLE/KEDRON-UNIONCorrectionville Community Center312 Driftwood St, Correctionville, IA 51016
37 BRONSON/FLOYD-GRANGELawton Bronson Elementary113 W 1st St, Bronson, IA 51007
38 CUSHING/ROCKCorrectionville Community Center312 Driftwood St, Correctionville, IA 51016
39 HORNICK/WILLOW-WEST FORKHornick City Hall400 Main St, Hornick, IA 51026
40 ANTHON/GRANT-MILLERAnthon Event Center110 N 5th Ave, Anthon, IA 51004
41 DANBURY/MORGAN-LISTONDanbury Shelter House100 4th Street, Danbury, IA 51019
42 SLOAN/SLOAN-LAKEPORTWestwood Community School1000 Rebel Way, Sloan, IA 51055
43 SMITHLAND/LITTLE SIOUXSmithland Fire Station107 Hickory St, Smithland, IA 51056
44 OTO/OTOAnthon Event Center110 N 5th Ave, Anthon, IA 51004

Remember to bring a valid form of ID with you on Caucus night, that includes:

  • An Iowa Voter Identification Card
  • Iowa Driver’s License
  • Iowa Non-Operate ID
  • U.S. Military ID to Veteran ID
  • U.S. Passport
  • Tribal ID Card/ Document

If you plan to register to vote at your precinct location on caucus night, bring a vaild form of ID, as listed above and a proof of address (e.g. residential lease, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, property tax statement, government document, etc.)

Democrats caucus

Democrats are meeting in person on January 15, but the party will not conduct a presidential primary preference vote on that date. Rather, Iowa Democrats will be able to mail in their votes until March 5. The Democratic party will hold its first official primary in South Carolina on Feb 3.

Iowa Democrats can cast their Presidential Preference by mail. To request a Presidential Preference Card, fill out the online form here, or download a printable form and email it or return it in the mail. To find your in-person precinct caucus location click here.

Only registered Democrats in the state of Iowa are who will eligible to vote on the November 5 election may participate in the caucus. Iowans must be registered as a Democrat by February 19.

Woodbury County Precincts for the Democrats Caucuses are as follows:

Precinct 1West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 2West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 3West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 4West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 5West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 6West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 7West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 8West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 9West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 10West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 11West Middle School3301 W 19th St, Sioux City, IA 51103
Precinct 12Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 13Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 14Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 15Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 16Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 17Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 18Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 19Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 20Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 21Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 22Library/Media Center, North Middle School2101 Outer Dr N, Sioux City, IA 51108
Precinct 23Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 24Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 25Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 26Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 27Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 28Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 29Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 30Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 31Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 32Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 33Auditorium, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School708 Warrior Rd, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
Precinct 34Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
Precinct 35Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
Precinct 36Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
Precinct 37Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
Precinct 38Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
Precinct 39Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
Precinct 40Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
Precinct 41Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
Precinct 42Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
Precinct 43Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039
Precinct 44Woodbury Central High School408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039

The last day to request a presidential preference card is Feb. 19 and preference cards will be mailed out starting on Jan. 12.

Join the in-person Democratic caucuses if you’re interested in becoming a delegate, volunteering, or getting more involved in the Iowa Democratic Party.

To learn more information, visit the Iowa Democratic Party website, here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.