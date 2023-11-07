SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for local elections in Iowa, to vote for various city offices and for public measures.

KCAU 9 is following many races, from Storm Lake City Council to Emmetsburg Mayor and of course the Sioux City City Council and Sioux City CSD School Board.

There are also many school bond votes on the ballot this year. There may seem to be more school bonds than usual this year, but that is due to a new state law. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill limiting how many times a school district can hold a bond election from two to three times per year to just once on election day.

KCAU 9 isn’t covering every race or public measure. Some public measures for Siouxland schools, including Sioux City CSD, pertain to common revenue spending for school districts. Woodbury County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill said that such measures are a “pretty broad definition of how they can spend the money for the sales tax revenue that comes into the district.”

See the election results for Races below. Results for public measures are further below. Click here to see them.

Races

Public Measures