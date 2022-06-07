SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Polls have closed for the South Dakota primary election.

South Dakota races to keep an eye on including the Republican governor’s race which has former Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard running against the current South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The winner will face off against Democrat candidate Jamie Smith.

Senator John Thune is running to keep his spot in the Senate against Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry and Representative Dusty Johnson is going up against Taffy Howard for the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Below are the results for the South Dakota primary election that KCAU 9 is following.

