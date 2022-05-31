SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Poll volunteers had training for this year’s election over at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

With the new districts, Woodbury County sent out letters to registered voters informing them of new polling locations and new hours.

With new election rules in place, the primary has an abbreviated early voting window of only 20 days and all absentee ballots must be into the auditor, not just postmarked, by the close of polls on election night.

“Right now, the only opportunity you have is to come to the courthouse and vote, we’ll be open this Saturday, but during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. they can come and vote early in person,” said Patrick Gill.

Polls open on June 7 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.