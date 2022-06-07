SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Polls have now closed for the Iowa primary election.

Iowa State Senator Jim Carlin is looking to take down Republican Incumbent U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. Democratic candidates Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken, and Glenn Hurst are all vying to be the Democratic nominee in that U.S. Senate race.

Other races to watch include Todd Halbur and Mary Ann Hanusa who are looking for an opportunity to challenge State Auditor Rob Sand for his position. Meanwhile, Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker are looking to take down incumbent Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Locally, Jacklyn Fox and James Loomis are facing off to challenge Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings in November. Democratic candidates Jeremy Dunkrieger and Maria Rundquist will be competing to represent Woodbury County’s District 2 on the Board of Supervisors.

The results for these races and more can be found below.

For the results of the South Dakota primary elections, click here.