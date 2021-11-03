1 precinct in every Iowa county to be audited

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s secretary of state says he is taking an additional step to secure elections as the new election laws aim to curb election fraud.

Secretary Paul Pate said that following Tuesday’s local elections, for the first time ever, his office will lead an audit.

Pates office will randomly choose one precinct in each of the 99 counties for county auditor staff to do a hand recount of all votes cast. They will be checking to see if results match what got reported on election night.

Pate believes it should instill confidence in the process.

“If there would be something that comes up then we will go into that county and work with that county, every precinct if we need to. It’s just one step into what we do,” Pate said.

In addition, post-election audits will be required for every election in Iowa starting January 1.

Out of dozens of claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, state and federal officials say there was no evidence of widespread fraud.