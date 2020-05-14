Young Iowa man develops online coronavirus game, proceeds go to WHO

IOWA (CNN) – A young man from Iowa developed a video game to help raise money to fight the coronavirus.

Max Ward is hoping to raise a thousand dollars with his new game, “Call of the Corona”.

He said the players are the pill treating the patient.

“A pill goes down in the body and the player plays that little micro soldier inside the human body and save to like track down the virus, like walks into the body trying to find the virus, fight a few Kronos along the way, and then find the source and fight it,” Ward said.

Call of the Corona will be available on Steam, an online gaming platform on Friday for just $4.

The proceeds will go to the World Health Organization.