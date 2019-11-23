Young chef fights hunger in his community by making pies for homeless

ELMSFORD, NY (KCAU) – A young chef in New York is using an old family recipe to feed the hungry, giving to the homeless in his community in this season of giving.

At just ten years old, Jayden Hairston of Elmsford is fighting hunger in Westchester with his baking skills.

“I want to give back because I do actually want to help others, I don’t want to like…I get sad when I see homeless people on the streets and I can’t help them,” said Jayden Hairston.

Last year was the young chef’s first time taking holiday orders, selling his signature sweet potato pies.

“Just in my performing arts school, I sold like 150 pies and it made me feel good because I was showing my talent to other people,” said Hairston.

He’s now using that talent to share his desserts with those in need in the community.

His pies range between $15-$20 each.

After covering the cost of making the pie, the rest is donated to feeding Westchester.

“This one particular pie came from my mom’s side, from my great great great grandmother,” said Hairston.

Which makes this pie so unique to Jayden.

“When I’m making it, I just look back and I can see all my ancestors making the same thing,” said Hairston

His family also passing down a special recipe of kindness.

“We have a lot to be happy and grateful for, so that’s really important to me. And that you have a heart to give back to others,” said Nicole Stansbury.