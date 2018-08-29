Young boy with toy gun near Tennessee church causes panic for family

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) - A young boy riding his bike, wearing a hooded sweat-shirt in mid-80-degree temperatures Sunday morning and pointing a gun into the air near a church caused concern in Tennessee.

East Castle Street was filled with people as one church service at First Baptist Murfreesboro was letting out and another one was about to start.

Police said the gun the boy had was a toy, but that’s little comfort for those witnesses who said it looked real.

Franklin resident Jeff Flowers and his wife Bridget spent Sunday and Monday morning trying to comfort their 15-year old daughter.

“It looked very much like a semi-automatic weapon,” Flowers said. “My daughter is still traumatized about this, she’s still asking have they caught the young man. Do they have any idea what his intentions were? Her sense of security has been shattered because of this.”

Shattered because as he was dropping his wife off at the church, for her sorority’s National Day of Prayer, he noticed a young boy riding a bike, with a hooded sweatshirt, baggy jeans, and a black gun. So, he slowed down so he wouldn’t hit him.

“He matched his speed the same as our and when I looked over he pulled a gun out of his pocket and kind of looked over at me,” Flowers said. “He got ahead of us, he got lost in the crowd and so we’re kind of concerned about what could happen.”

Churchgoers had spilled out in the street. After letting his wife out, Flowers saw the same young boy again, a few blocks up East Castle Street.

“He pulled the gun out and he kind of pumped his arm up a couple of times with the gun and that’s when we immediately got concerned and called police,” Flowers said. “When I called 911, 911 had said they had gotten other reports from people that it a young Caucasian boy, with blonde hair carrying a gun waving it in the air.”

Eventually, police would locate the person on the bike. It turns out it was a 12-year-old with a toy gun.

No charges were filed against him.

The 12-year-old was released to the custody of his grandmother.

That still doesn’t ease the fear of everyone who thought the gun was real.

“It’s troublesome in the fact that this young man could have lost his life over a toy gun. Had I been armed I would have had to make a decision,” Flowers said. “Do I take him out or do I see what his intentions were to me and my family? Had I been armed, I would have chosen my family.”

Flowers said this should serve as a teachable moment for parents and children.

“The young man would have to understand the situation like that in this current climate you don’t do something like that,” Flowers said. “A young Caucasian boy going towards a crowded African American church, we’ve seen this story before and these stories don’t have a happy ending, unfortunately.”

Police also said the 12-year-old ended up leaving home again Sunday.

His grandmother filed a runaway report. He eventually returned home and went to school.